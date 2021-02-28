‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Greg Grunberg (Matt Parkman)

Before starring in Heroes, Grunberg appeared alongside Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper in ABC’s Alias from 2001 to 2006. He later portrayed Temmin “Snap” Wexley in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, which featured Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac. In 2013, Grunberg joined the cast of Showtime’s Masters of Sex. He shares three children — Jake, Ben and Sam — with wife Elizabeth Dawn Wershow, whom he wed in 1992. The Lost alum is a vocal advocate for raising awareness for epilepsy research in honor of his son Jake, who lives with the neurological disorder.