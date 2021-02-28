‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Hayden Panettiere (Claire Bennet)

Following her four seasons on Heroes, the New York native went on to star as Juliette Barnes in the ABC/CMT drama Nashville from 2012 to 2018. She is also known for her roles in Remember the Titans (2000), Bring It On: All or Nothing (2006), I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) and Scream 4 (2011). While working on Heroes, Panettiere sparked a two-year romance with costar Milo Ventimiglia until they called it quits in 2009. She later moved on with Wladimir Klitschko, who proposed in October 2013. They welcomed daughter Kaya in October 2014 and ended their engagement four years later.

Panettiere started dating Brian Hickerson in August 2018 but the pair split two years later after a dispute led to Hickerson’s second arrest for domestic violence charges. A source told Us shortly after their breakup that the actress was “in a good place” and “on the path to recovery.”