Jack Coleman (Noah Bennet)

Previously known for a six-year stint on Dynasty in the 1980s, Coleman portrayed Claire Bennet’s father, Noah, on the supernatural NBC series. He later secured recurring roles as State Senator Robert Lipton on The Office (2010 to 2013) and as United States Senator William Bracken on Castle (2012 to 2015). The Pennsylvania native continued to find success on the small screen, appearing on Criminal Minds, Burn Notice, Scandal and The Vampire Diaries.