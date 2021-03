James Kyson (Ando Masahashi)

Since Heroes concluded in 2010, the Korean-born actor has taken guest roles on Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles, Sleepy Hollow, Elementary and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. He has been married to singer and neuroscientist Jamee Kyson (née Berg) since 2015. In 2020, he appeared in one episode of HBO’s Lovecraft Country starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors.