‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kristen Bell (Elle Bishop)

Bell joined the cast of Heroes for its second and third seasons in 2007 and 2008, shortly after UPN’s Veronica Mars came to an end. She also lent her voice to the title character of Gossip Girl, which ran on The CW for six seasons from 2007 to 2012. The New York University alum is also known for performances in Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), When in Rome (2010), Frozen (2013), Bad Moms (2016) and Frozen II (2019). She shares two daughters — Lincoln and Delta — with husband Dax Shepard. Following his September 2020 relapse story, Bell promised to “stand by” the Parenthood alum.

“I mean, look, everybody is up against their own demons — sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time. “The thing I love most about Dax is that he was able to tell me and tell us and say, ‘We need a different plan.’”