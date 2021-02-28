‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Leonard Roberts (D.L. Hawkins)

Apart from Heroes, the Missouri-born actor is known for playing Sean Taylor in Drumline (2002) and Forrest Gates in season 4 of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which aired in 1999. He also had a small role in The CW’s Smallville from 2005 to 2006 and landed a recurring gig on CBS’ Mom from 2017 to 2018. In December 2020, Roberts made headlines after claiming that he felt singled out as a Black actor on Heroes and tension with costar Ali Larter resulted in him being fired from the series.