‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Malcolm McDowell (Daniel Linderman)

The decorated British actor — best known for his work in 1971’s A Clockwork Orange and 2007’s Halloween — has also appeared on HBO’s Entourage and Amazon Prime’s Mozart in the Jungle. In 2012, McDowell was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He has been married three times: to Margot Bennett from 1975 to 1980, to Mary Steenburgen from 1980 to 1990 and to Kelley Kuhr, whom he wed in 1991. The Easy A star is a father of five children, including filmmaker Charlie McDowell, who proposed to Lily Collins in September 2020.