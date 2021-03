Masi Oka (Hiro Nakamura)

The Japanese actor is also recognized for his time on CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 remake as Doctor Max Bergman. In 2015, he reprised his role as Hiro Nakamura in NBC’s miniseries Heroes Reborn, a continuation of the original sci-fi drama. The spin-off only lasted for one season. Oka was also cast in 2008’s Get Smart with Steve Carell and Anne Hathaway and appeared in 2011’s Friends With Benefits with Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis.