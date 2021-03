Noah Gray-Cabey (Micah Sanders)

Following the end of Heroes, Gray-Cabey went on to pursue higher education at Harvard University. He had small appearances on Grey’s Anatomy and CSI: Miami before reprising his role of Micah in 2015’s Heroes Reborn miniseries. From 2016 to 2018, he played Dr. Eliot Dixon on CBS’ Code Black and has since nabbed a recurring role on The CW’s All American.