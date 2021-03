Stephen Tobolowsky (Bob Bishop)

Before Heroes, the character actor was known for playing Ned Ryerson in Groundhog Day (1993) and Sammy Jenkins in Memento (2000). He has also appeared on Glee, Deadwood, Silicon Valley, Californication and One Day at a Time. The Tony nominee hosts a monthly podcast called “The Tobolowsky Files,” which features stories from his personal life and acting career.