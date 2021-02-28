‘Heroes’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Zachary Quinto (Gabriel Gray)

In 2009, Quinto took over the role of Spock from the late Leonard Nimoy in J.J. Abrams’ modern Star Trek adaptation, which also starred Chris Pine and Zoe Saldana. He reprised the role in sequels Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond in 2013 and 2016, respectively. The Pennsylvania native earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story: Asylum, which aired in 2012. Quinto, an openly gay actor, appeared off-Broadway in Angels in America in 2010 and starred alongside Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells in the 2018 Broadway adaptation of The Boys in the Band.