What Is That Kourtney Kardashian Cameo?

Fans were quick to spot Rae’s good friend Kourtney Kardashian in the trailer for her first movie appearance ever.

“It was completely different than obviously anything she’s ever done before. She said she was super nervous but I think she did great. It was funny seeing her channel something different,” the TikTok star told Entertainment Tonight about working with Kardashian in August 2021.

Rae previously opened up to Us Weekly about what she learned from spending time with the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“The advice I have gotten from hanging around people who have spent time in the spotlight is to always be humble and grateful for all that I am given because I am in a really fortunate position,” she told Us in July 2020. “I’m truly thankful for the platform my followers have given me.”