What’s It About?

The reboot is a gender-swapped version of the original movie that focuses on putting “a 21st-century spin” on the story of a high school jock transforming the school nerd into prom royalty.

The official plot teases that the film will follow “an influencer who attempts to turn a nerdy boy into prom king.”

“It’s very similar to the original, with a lot of modern twists,” Rae teased to the Hollywood Fix in May 2021. “There’s a lot of things you won’t expect but also can rely on being there as in the original.”