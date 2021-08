Who’s In It?

The Netflix original will star Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Myra Molloy, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Andrew Matarazzo.

Cook, who starred in She’s All That, will be playing Padgett’s mother in the movie. Fans also caught a glimpse of Matthew Lillard in the new trailer, who was also in the original rom-com version.