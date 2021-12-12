‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ben Affleck (Neil)

Following He’s Just Not That Into You, Affleck appeared in and directed 2010’s The Town and 2012’s Argo, which was nominated for seven Oscars and won three, including Best Picture. Other notable film credits include 2014’s Gone Girl, 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and 2021’s The Last Duel.

The Deep Water star was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018 and the pair share three kids: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Two years after the divorce, Affleck told The New York Times the end of his marriage was one of his biggest regrets, reflecting on his struggles with alcoholism. In the wake of his split from Garner, the producer dated Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas before rekindling his mid-2000s romance with Jennifer Lopez in early 2021.