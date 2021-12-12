‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Bradley Cooper (Ben)

Throughout his impressive career, the Silver Linings Playbook star has been nominated for eight Oscars and a Tony, winning two Grammys and a BAFTA. Before earning his breakthrough role in The Hangover franchise, Cooper appeared on Sex and the City and Alias. He later starred in American Hustle (2013) and American Sniper (2014) ahead of making his directorial debut with A Star Is Born (2018).

The Limitless actor was married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007 before moving on with Zoe Saldana and later Suki Waterhouse. From 2015 to 2019, he dated Irina Shayk, with whom he welcomed daughter Lea de Seine in 2017.