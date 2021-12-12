‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Busy Philipps (Kelli Ann)

On the small screen, the Illinois native has starred in Freaks and Geeks, Dawson’s Creek, Love, Inc., Cougar Town and Girls5Eva. Along with He’s Just Not That Into You, Philipps has appeared in Home Room (2002), White Chicks (2004), Made of Honor (2008), The Gift (2015) and I Feel Pretty (2018). She briefly hosted her own talk show, Busy Tonight, and later started a podcast titled “Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best.” The This Will Only Hurt a Little author shares two children — Birdie and Cricket — with husband Marc Silverstein.