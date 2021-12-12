‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Drew Barrymore (Mary)

After getting her start as a child actress, the Flower Films founder appeared in 1992’s Poison Ivy, 1995’s Batman Forever, 1996’s Scream, 1999’s Never Been Kissed, 2000’s Charlie’s Angels and 2014’s Blended. Beginning in 2017, she starred in Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, which was canceled after three seasons in 2019. One year later, she scored her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

Barrymore has been married three times: to Jeremy Thomas for two months in 1994, to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and to Will Kopelman, with whom she shares daughters Olive and Frankie, from 2012 to 2016. Before Kopelman, she briefly dated Long.