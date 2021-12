Ginnifer Goodwin (Gigi)

While she’s been in plenty of movies, Goodwin is best known for her TV roles on HBO’s drama series Big Love and ABC’s Once Upon a Time. She also voiced Fawn in 2014’s Tinker Bell and the Legend of the NeverBeast and Judy Hopps in 2016’s Zootopia. Goodwin was briefly engaged to actor Joey Kern from December 2010 to May 2011, moving on with Once Upon a Time costar Josh Dallas later that year. They welcomed two sons after tying the knot in April 2014.