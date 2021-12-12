‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Aniston (Beth)

Best known for her work on Friends in the 1990s, Aniston has won a Golden Globe, an Emmy and two SAG Awards. Apart from the NBC sitcom, the California native has worked on Netflix’s Dumplin’ and Apple TV’s The Morning Show. On the big screen, she’s appeared in Marley & Me (2005), The Bounty Hunter (2010), Wanderlust (2012) and Cake (2014).

The Murder Mystery star has been married twice: to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. She has remained close with both of her ex-husbands.