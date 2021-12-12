‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennifer Connelly (Janine)

The former model’s first film was 1984’s Once Upon a Time in America, but it was her performance in 2000’s Requiem for a Dream that gained her critical acclaim. The following year, she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in A Beautiful Mind. Since 2020, she’s starred on TNT’s Snowpiercer.

The Dilemma actress has been married to her A Beautiful Mind costar Paul Bettany since 2003. The couple welcomed a son in 2003 and a daughter in 2011. Connelly also shares a son with ex David Dugan.