Justin Long (Alex)

The Connecticut native has starred in Dodgeball (2004), Accepted (2006), Live Free or Die Hard (2007), Drag Me to Hell (2009) and The Lookalike (2014). Beginning in 2011, he nabbed a recurring role on Fox’s New Girl, which ended in 2018 after seven seasons. He later voiced Kevin Murphy in Netflix’s ​​F Is for Family. Long briefly dated Barrymore before splitting in 2010 and Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015.