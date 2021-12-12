‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kevin Connolly (Conor)

The New Yorker is most widely recognized for playing the role of Eric Murphy in HBO’s Entourage, which he reprised in the 2015 film version of the popular series. The Notebook actor has since moved behind the camera, directing a handful of feature films over the years.

In 2020, Connolly was accused of sexual assault by a costume designer who worked on his 2007 movie Gardener of Eden, which he denied. One year later, news broke that he was expecting his first child with actress Zulay Henao. Daughter Kennedy arrived in June 2021.