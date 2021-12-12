‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Kris Kristofferson (Ken Murphy)

The army veteran moved to Nashville in 1965 and quickly earned recognition for his songwriting prowess. He began acting in the 1970s and appeared alongside Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born, which earned him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. To celebrate his decades-long career, Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004. The Oscar nominee is the father of eight children from his three marriages and announced his retirement in January 2021.