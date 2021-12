Sasha Alexander (Catharine)

Previously known for playing Gretchen Witter on Dawson’s Creek, the California native went on to portray Caitlin Todd on NCIS and Maura Isles on Rizzoli & Isles. In 1999, the Shameless alum tied the knot with Luka Pecel, but the marriage was annulled. She exchanged vows with Sophia Loren’s son Edoardo Ponti in 2007. The pair share daughter Lucia and son Leondardo.