‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Scarlett Johansson (Anna)

Following a series of critically acclaimed movies, the Tony winner joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, earning her own standalone film as Black Widow in 2021. She’s also known for her work in Her (2013), Lucy (2014) and Ghost in the Shell (2017), which was criticized by viewers for whitewashing. In 2019, she earned Oscar nominations for her roles in both Noah Baumbach‘s Marriage Story and Taika Waititi‘s Jojo Rabbit.

The Isle of Dogs actress was married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011, moving on with Romain Dauriac the following year. She and the French businessman welcomed daughter Rose in 2014, tying the knot that October. After two years, they called it quits, finalizing their divorce in September 2017 shortly after Johansson began dating Colin Jost. The duo got engaged in May 2019 and quietly exchanged vows in October 2020, welcoming son Cosmo the following August.