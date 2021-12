Wilson Cruz (Nathan)

The Rent star got his big break playing Rickie Vasquez on My So-Called Life in the mid-90s. He went on to score small roles on Sister, Sister, ER, Ally McBeal, The West Wing and Grey’s Anatomy. Cruz is openly gay and advocates for LGBTQ+ equality, joining the staff of GLAAD in 2012 as a national spokesperson and strategic giving officer.