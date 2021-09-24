Christina Haack

After her divorce from El Moussa, Haack was briefly linked to Gary Anderson, Nate Thompson and Doug Spedding before dating Anstead. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in January 2018 that the Christina: Stronger By Design personality was dating the Celebrity IOU: Joyride host after they sparked romance speculation months earlier. The duo wed in December 2018 before welcoming son Hudson in September 2019. After their split the following year, their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Us confirmed the following month that the California resident had been dating Hall for a “few months.” In September 2021, the pair announced their engagement via Instagram. Haack showed off her diamond ring via social media at the time, captioning her post, “❤️♾🔒🗝 💍.”