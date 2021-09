Drew Scott

One half of the Property Brothers, Scott started dating Linda Phan in 2010. They got married in Italy in May 2018. Their nuptials were captured on the televised special, Linda and Drew Say “I Do.”

Phan celebrated their second wedding anniversary with footage from their special day via Instagram in May 2020, writing, “I would freeze time but I wouldn’t want to miss out on every new moment with you. ❤️ Love you so much, Drewby! ❤️.”