Jonathan Scott

Jonathan was previously married to Kelsey Ully in 2007 before they separated in 2010 ahead of his HGTV success. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2013. He went on to date Canadian radio host Jacinta Kuznetsov for three years, though they eventually called it quits in April 2018. The following year, he moved on with Zooey Deschanel after they met while filming Carpool Karaoke alongside their respective siblings. Us confirmed the pair’s romance shortly after the New Girl alum and ex-husband Jacob Pechenik separated. The Brother Vs. Brother star later referred to Deschanel as his “perfect person” via Instagram in March 2021.