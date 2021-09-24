Nate Berkus

The interior designer was previously linked to Brian Atwood and Fernando Bengoechea before he started seeing fellow designer Jeremiah Brent. The couple, who initially met through stylist Rachel Zoe, got engaged in April 2013 in Peru and tied the knot one year later in May 2014 at the New York Public Library. They later welcomed daughter Poppy in March 2015 and son Oskar in March 2018. Their son is named after Bengoechea, who died during the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka (Oskar was his middle name).