Nicole Curtis

The Rehab Addict star previously dated Steven Cimini after they met in college. The duo later welcomed son Ethan. After their split, she was linked to Shane Maguire, with whom she shares son Harper. The pair were involved in a rocky custody battle in 2018 before they agreed to joint custody that October. Curtis later went Instagram official with then-boyfriend Ryan Sawtelle in July 2019, but has not shared further dating updates since.