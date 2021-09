Tarek El Moussa

The Flipping 101 host began dating Haack in 2006 before tying the knot three years later. The pair welcomed daughter Taylor in 2010 and son Brayden in 2015, but called it quits in December 2016. The former spouses continued to work together on their shared HGTV show and ventured off into individual projects. Since their divorce, El Moussa began dating Young. After more than one year of dating, he proposed in July 2020.