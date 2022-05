Ashley Tisdale

In November 2018, the Phineas and Ferb star revealed that she didn’t think she could replicate her performance a decade after she first played Sharpay. “I honestly don’t think I would [do another one]. I don’t know if I could fill her shoes again,” Tisdale told E! News. “I’ve matured so much, I just don’t know if I could give her justice — Sharpay — and be that character again. And I would hate to not have it be great.”