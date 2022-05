Corbin Bleu

Bleu confessed that he would play Chad once more, just for the chance to work with his former castmates once more. “Obviously, when it comes to the relationships of all of us in the cast, we went through so much,” he told ET in December 2021. “Such a life-changing time together, obviously that created these very strong root relationships that any time I see anyone it’s just a lovefest. So getting a chance to work together again would be wonderful.”