Vanessa Hudgens

The Princess Switch star echoed those sentiments two years later during a conversation with J-14. “They’re already making a [new] High School Musical and I think their spin on it is so smart,” she said in November 2019, about HSM:TM:TS. “I love what they’re doing. [The original film] was a moment in time that was really special. I’ll always be grateful for it, but let’s let it be that moment in time.”