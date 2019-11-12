Movies

‘High School Musical’ Stars Then and Now: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and More!

Ashley Tisdale (Sharpay Evans)

Then: The actress received her Disney Channel introduction as the Tipton Hotel’s candy-counter girl Madison Fitzpatrick on the series, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She went on to portray the villainous Drama Club president, Sharpay.

Now: Tisdale continued her pop music career with songs such as “He Said She Said” and “Not Like That” in 2007. She had a starring role on the 2010 teen cheerleader series Hellcats and small roles on Sons of Anarchy and Scary Movie 5. Arguably her best-known work after High School Musical was as the voice of Candance Flynn on Disney Channel’s animated series, Phineas and Ferb. She married musician Christopher French in 2014.

