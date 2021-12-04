The Cast of ‘High School Musical’: Where Are They Now?

Kaycee Stroh (Martha Cox)

The Utah native’s High School Musical character was known for loving to “pop and lock and jam and break” — and for her refusal to “Stick to the Status Quo.”

Three years after making it big in the Disney Channel musical, Stroh tied the knot with Ben Higginson in her hometown, with a handful of her costars in attendance. The couple welcomed two daughters, Zetta in May 2013 and Lettie in October 2015.

Though she’s taken time away from the spotlight, Stroh competed on season 7 of VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club, which aired in 2010.