Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans)

Then: The actor was a Disney Channel veteran before he donned the colorful outfits of Ryan. He appeared in the third installment of the Halloweentown franchise, Halloweentown High, in 2004.

Now: He went on to star as Toby Kennish on the Freeform drama Switched at Birth, which ended in 2017. Gabreel has shifted his career toward voice acting with a recurring role on Family Guy and voicing the title character on Pinky Malinky.