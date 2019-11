Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie)

Then: In addition to appearing on High School Musical, Colman also starred alongside Tisdale in a recurring role on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Now: Colman hasn’t participated in many acting projects since High School Musical. She competed on the third season of Dancing With the Stars and finished in third place. Colman launched her online talk show, Gimme Mo,’ in 2010.