Olesya Rulin (Kelsie Nielsen)

Then: Rulin played Kelsie, the school musical’s composer and pianist, in all three High School Musical films. Prior to High School Musical, she appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movies Halloweentown High, The Poof Point, and Hounded.

Now: The Russian-American actress has stepped out of the spotlight but NCIS, Family Guy, Greek and the PlayStation Network series’ Powers, are among her TV credits.