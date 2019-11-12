Vanessa Hudgens (Gabriella Montez)

Then: Before her breakout role on the Disney Channel movie, she had a small feature in the controversial teen drama, Thirteen. Hudgens’ portrayal of soft-spoken Gabriella was her biggest role at the time. She famously dated Efron from 2006 to 2010.

Now: Like her character Gabriella, Hudgens continued her passion for musical theater with a starring role in Gigi on Broadway. She went on to land starring roles in two live TV musical adaptations: Rizzo in Grease: Live and Maureen in Rent: Live. Hudgens is on her way to becoming the Queen of Christmas with roles in Netflix’s holiday films, The Princess Switch (2018) and The Knight Before Christmas (2019).