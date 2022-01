An Original ‘HSM’ Star Will Return

The streaming service also announced that original High School Musical star Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the film series, would be portraying himself in a guest-starring role.

“I knew that if I was to ever return it would need to be under the right circumstances, and I’m happy to say the boxes are being checked!” the Disney Channel alum shared via Instagram in January 2022.