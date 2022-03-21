Cool for the Summer

The docu-style comedy released a first look at the third season, which is dropping July 27, alongside an announcement that the series will be returning for a fourth installment.

In the teaser trailer, Bleu shows up to announce which show the gang will be performing while away at camp.

The clip features EJ (Cornett) alluding to girlfriend Gina (Wylie) that he may be behind the HSM alum’s surprise appearance while Bleu also makes a speech to the theatre group about taking on Disney’s “blockbuster hit” Frozen for their summertime musical.

Disney+ also confirmed at the time of the teaser’s release that Rodrigo will be appearing in season 3 as a recurring guest star.