Even More New Faces

Ben Stillwell, Aria Brooks and Liamani Segura are joining the cast, Entertainment Tonight reported in March 2022. Stillwell will play a cameraman named Channing, who is working on a docuseries about Camp Shallow Lake’s production of Frozen.

Brooks is set to portray an eighth grader and new Camp Shallow Lake camper Alex. Segura, for her part, will play another eighth grader named Emmy, who has never auditioned at the camp.