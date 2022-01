Excited for More

Despite the drama that unfolded throughout 2021, Bassett isn’t at all apprehensive about returning to set.

“I think we have a really, really awesome season lined up, and I think, you know, it’s gonna be truly a blast,” he said on the Zach Sang Show in December 2021. “I think we have a lot of really great episodes lined up, and it’s gonna be, I think, the most fun one yet, in terms of writing and moral and all that stuff. I’m really excited.”