Everything to Know About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3

Who Will Star in the Musical?

After a long day of scrambled auditioning, it was revealed in episode 3 that Wylie and Renée landed the leads in Frozen, portraying sisters Anna and Elsa, respectively.

“I felt really strongly that Dara Renée as Elsa would be so powerful,” Federle told TVLine in August. “And then to have [Sofia Wylie] as Anna — because Sofia’s so funny, and a lot of people don’t always get to see that side of her — would be a really beautiful combination.”

Federle explained that while teen drama is an important aspect of HSMTMTS, casting Renée and Wylie as the main roles fit with the show’s most important theme of the season — sisterhood.

“While I feel that romantic love is something that’s at the center of a lot of shows, I also think not enough is said about camaraderie and sisterhood among young women, who the media often tries to pit against each other,” the showrunner explained. “Frozen was chosen for those themes, plus the music’s incredible. It was fun to stretch outside of our High School Musical universe.”