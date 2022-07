Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Make an Appearance?

After both HSM stars posted snaps via their respective Instagrams outside East High, eagle-eyed fans began to wonder if the former Wildcats would make an appearance on the series.

“Listen, I can’t say anything,” Bassett told E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2022. “But all I will say is I was just as confused as you are. I don’t know what’s going on with that.”