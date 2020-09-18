“If I Ain’t Got You”

In 2002, Christina Aguilera called on Alicia Keys to write a song for her album Stripped. But when Sony Music needed it sooner than Keys anticipated, she quickly offered up “If I Ain’t Got You,” which she had intended to include on her album The Diary of Alicia Keys the following year.

“I told my A&R at the time, ‘Let’s play her ‘If I Ain’t Got You.’ He said, ‘Are you f–king crazy? We’re not giving her that song. Are you out your mind?’ I was like, ‘Why not? I’ll write a hundred more of those, it’s fine. I think she should hear it. I don’t really think it’s a big deal,’” Keys recalled to Stereogum in 2020. “But I thought, ‘Fine, I’ll go write another song.’ So I went off and wrote ‘Impossible.’”