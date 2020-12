“Rock Your Body”

Michael Jackson passed on a number of songs for his 1999 album, Invincible, most notably the Neptunes-produced “Rock Your Body,” which ultimately landed on Justin Timberlake’s 2002 solo debut, Justified. In 2020, Pharrell Williams revealed on the “Drink Champs” podcast that “all but one song” on Justified had been intended for the King of Pop. “Cry Me a River,” which Timberlake cowrote about his split from Spears, was the exception.